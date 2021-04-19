Kentucky, Indiana among top ten states with highest per capita carbon emissions

KPK959 Emissions rising from a coal-fired power plant station smoke stacks with a tractor plowing a field in the foreground, near Wheatland, Wyoming. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Researchers at Filterbuy used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau to rank states on carbon emissions per capita. The team also collected data on total carbon emissions, the fuel source and sector with the most carbon emissions, and the population density for each state.

They found Wyoming and North Dakota are the leading contributors of CO2 emissions per capita, and New York and Maryland contribute the least.

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Annual carbon dioxide emissions per capita (metric tons): 15.9

Total annual carbon dioxide emissions (million metric tons): 5,133.4

Fuel source with the most carbon dioxide emissions: Petroleum

Sector with the most carbon emissions: Transportation

Population density (people per square mile): 92.9

In the Tri-state, Indiana has the 7th highest CO2 emissions per capita.

Annual carbon dioxide emissions per capita: 26.6 metric tons

Total annual carbon dioxide emissions: 177.0 million metric tons

Fuel source with the most carbon dioxide emissions: Coal

Sector with the most carbon emissions: Electric Power

Population density: 187.9 people per square mile

Kentucky is right behind Indiana in 8th place.

Annual carbon dioxide emissions per capita: 25.7 metric tons

Total annual carbon dioxide emissions: 114.3 million metric tons

Fuel source with the most carbon dioxide emissions: Coal

Sector with the most carbon emissions: Electric Power

Population density: 113.1 people per square mile

And Illinois ranks in the middle with the 25th highest CO2 emissions per capita.

Annual carbon dioxide emissions per capita: 15.8 metric tons

Total annual carbon dioxide emissions: 202.4 million metric tons

Fuel source with the most carbon dioxide emissions: Petroleum

Sector with the most carbon emissions: Transportation

Population density: 228.2 people per square mile

For the full report, visit the Filterbuy website.