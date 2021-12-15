Kroger’s vax policy ends some benefits for unvaccinated workers

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Kroger is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers.

A company spokesperson says unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected. That policy was put into place last year when vaccines were not yet available.

Salaried workers who have health insurance benefits will also have to pay a monthly 50 dollar surcharge for their health plan if they’re unvaccinated. There are exemptions for religious and medical reasons. Legal experts say Kroger is jumping on board early and such penalties will likely be more common practice in 2022.