Larry King, 87, hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19

National & World

by: KTLA Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Larry King attends “The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You” on Aug. 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories