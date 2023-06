HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Supreme Court, in a 6 – 3 decision, ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans. The decision effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Biden announced last year.

To explain the court’s ruling, Shelley Kirk spoke with Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law Professor Ken Katkin. You can view their full interview in the video player above.