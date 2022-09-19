A special report for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II can be viewed in the video player above.

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers, as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to the monarch.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 at 96. Her funeral will be broadcast live to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the U.K.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.