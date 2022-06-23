Please be aware that these hearings will include testimony and videos played as evidence that may include graphic images and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

(WEHT) – The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack will continue its public hearings in Washington on Thursday. You can view the live stream in the video player above.

Witnesses will include Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general during the January 6 attack, as well as Steven Engel and Rosen’s top deputy Richard Donoghue.