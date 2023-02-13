EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police say there are multiple reported injuries on campus and a suspect is believed to be on foot.

Police say shots were fired and they are warning of an active shooter. The suspect is allegedly a short man with a mask.

MSU Police said the incident happened at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall.

The suspect is believed to be on foot, MSU police said.

Students are instructed to secure in place and run, hide or fight if necessary.

At 9:26 p.m. police said there was another reported shooting at IM East and there are multiple injuries. Later on, they said IM East is being secured.

6 News is on scene and saw people being escorted from Berkey Hall and they appeared to be bloody.

Police said it appears there is only one suspect at this time.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted about the situation at 9:28 p.m. and said she has been briefed about it.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” Whitmer said.

LIVE ON CAMPUS

Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE