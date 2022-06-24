Please be aware: Due to the live nature of the demonstrations outside of the United States Supreme Court there may be graphic images and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

(WEHT) – The Supreme Court decided by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in several states.

Police in the nation’s capital are bringing in additional officers and mobilizing in anticipation of growing protests outside the U.S. Supreme Court. The court issued a highly charged decision Friday that ends constitutional protections for abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.