Local channels return to DISH Network

IRVING, Tx (WEHT) It was announced Thursday that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DISH Network have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement. The agreement return’s Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and WGN America to DISH’s programming line-up.

WGN America is also scheduled to launch on Sling TV in early 2021.

The agreement means that more than five million DISH subscribers will once again have access to the network and local entertainment, sports, and news programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America, home of NewsNation.

Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2. Nexstar regrets the inconvenience experienced by viewers and looks forward to again providing them with leading network and local programming.

(This story was originally published on December 25, 2020)

