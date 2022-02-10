EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day right around the corner, companies are preparing for the influx in customers they will see.

From wing shortages to floral shortages nothing is safe from the ongoing shipping shortages but local businesses say they aren’t having any issues.

Zeidler’s Flowers has even gone the extra mile to make sure their customers are well taken care of and have everything they need.

“Don’t always get what you ordered or what you think you’re going to get so you just have to be flexible, make changes,” Debbie Clark, marketing representative for Ziedler’s Flowers said. “It didn’t affect our product lineup for the holidays. It’s the strongest it ever has been but we just had to be flexible and make changes along the way.”

The company’s president says much of the flowers come from South America but with fewer flights heading to Miami being shipped out, flowers aren’t able to be shipped fast enough. Some of those are missing their delivery trucks and then have to wait to be shipped out for a day or two longer. For Ziedler’s this isn’t an issue they’re currently facing.

“There’s a lot of work to get done in a short amount of time but it’s kind of exciting if you’ve ever worked in the business,” Clark said. “It’s kind of exciting. Everybody gets a little fired up and just comes together as a team.”

For the flower company, it’s all about fulfilling the needs of their customers.

“If we couldn’t get something we chose something else and you might have had to wait an extra day or two, you know for something to come in but it’s turned out very well,” Clark said.