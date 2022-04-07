(WEHT) – The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination on Thrusday. However, some lawmakers in the Tri-State voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

Our Indiana Senators, both Republicans, voted against Justice Jackson’s confirmation. As did local Kentucky Senators, also Republicans. Senator Rand Paul clarified that his vote against Jackson was symbolic.

“It sends a signal that at least a substantial body of the Senate and the country doesn’t agree with an anything goes sort of wild west at the Supreme Court,” said Senator Paul. “And if they believe we are a pure democracy, and the majority gets whatever they want, that’s a worrisome sort of step towards majoritarian rule which is not what our founding fathers wanted.”

Senator Rand Paul went on to say Jackson’s confirmation hearings went smoothly compared to recent hearings such as Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Senator Dick Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee who presided over those hearings says he hopes it stays that way.

“I thought the majority, the majority of Republican Senators on the committee really followed his example and set a good example for future hearings,” said Senator Durbin. “There were three or four who didn’t, and I’ll just be very blunt with you about that, and I would say so in their presence, I wish they would have treated her differently, but we are going to move beyond that. I hope that the next vacancy hearing is even better and more civilized on both sides.”

Lawmakers say intense confirmation hearings pull attention away from what matters the most, qualifications to sit on the nation’s high court.