HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Supreme Court of the United States issued a ruling on Thursday limiting the use of race as a factor in college admissions. Here is what lawmakers in Illinois and Kentucky are saying following the decision:

Illinois

The Illinois Board of Higher Education released the following statement on Thursday:

This ruling is an attack on people of color, particularly Black people, who face discrimination through multiple facets of American society. Affirmative action already was not a robust solution – it was merely a tool that intended to chip away at an enormous obstacle. It is disheartening to know that there are people intent on stifling racial equity at a time when we should all be working together to break down barriers because that is the right thing to do. A college education is one of the leading predictors for getting out of poverty, and this decision by the Supreme Court will negatively impact people of color seeking economic mobility – something that already seems out of reach – for generations to come. The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and our colleges and universities are committed to continue fighting to close equity gaps for Black, Latino, low-income, working adults and rural students, and we will continue working to make college more affordable. Our work toward an equitable higher education system will continue unabated because diverse and inclusive campuses and student bodies are critical to developing a well-rounded understanding of the world we live in and those with whom we share it. And we will continue to champion equity in the state’s higher education system because it is essential to Illinois’ economic growth. IBHE statement on Supreme Court’s decision

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin says the decision tears down support for historically marginalized populations, making our country less less equal. His statement can be read below:

I’m disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling effectively barring the use of race as a factor in college admissions. The Court’s conservative majority just upended nearly 50 years of established precedent in a move that undermines the progress our country has made advancing racial justice. America’s ever-evolving commitment to the fundamental right to live free from discrimination requires us to acknowledge historical wrongs. Tearing down support for historically marginalized populations makes our country less equal, not more. The impact of this decision will be felt immediately, as universities struggle to adapt to a troubling new reality that ignores the compelling and valuable interest of diversity in a student body — and students of color will face admissions cycles that devalue their lived experience in America. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin

Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on Thursday:

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Affirmative Action is a travesty — reversing nearly 45 years of precedent that advances equity throughout our country’s higher education institutions. The damage caused to Black communities by slavery and Jim Crow Laws, to Hispanics and Native Americans by a legacy of discrimination and oppression has not nearly been reversed. For centuries, students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities were locked out of higher education — preventing upward mobility and stunting economic development for generations to come. Affirmative action admissions practices were a critical step towards creating educational environments that are representative of our diverse nation, while righting the wrongs of our past. This decision only sets us back. But here in the Land of Lincoln and Obama, we will continue to uplift our students of color — promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree. To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Kentucky

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called the decision a “long-overdue step toward equal protection under the law.” His full statement can be read below: