HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local politicians released statements in regard to the repeal of the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs).

Senator Rand Paul

A news release says on Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul applauded the Senate for voting to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs. Officials say Sen. Paul additionally called for the Senate to repeal the 2001 AUMF which would fully return war making powers to Congress.

Sen. Paul says, “The 2001 AUMF was passed days after the attacks of 9/11 to bring the terrorists responsible to justice. But presidential administrations of both parties have used the 9/11 AUMF to justify wars in over 20 countries, from Afghanistan to Libya, to Somalia, to Yemen. The 9/11 AUMF was never intended to authorize war, all the time, everywhere, forever. War is sometimes necessary, but going to war should not be the decision of one person. Ending congressional authorization for the Gulf war, Iraq war and Afghanistan war returns the war power to the American people and their representatives.”

Sen. Paul’s office says the legislation formally repeals the congressional authorizations for the Gulf and Iraq wars, 32 and 20 years since they were first passed. Sen/. Paul’s office says repealing the 2001 AUMF would end the ability of the President alone to decide where and when to engage in hostilities as well as restore the ability of the people and Congress to debate whether to authorize military force.

Senator Dick Durbin

Senator Dick Durbin released the following statement after the Senate voted to repeal both the 1991 and 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq:

“Our Constitution is clear—only the United States Congress has the power to declare war. For too long, Congress has abdicated this most serious of responsibilities. Administrations of both parties have used AUMFs on the books to justify military action without returning to Congress, and Congress has been happy to sit idly by and avoid taking hard votes. Today that changes—we are finally one step closer to terminating two outdated Authorizations for Use of Military Force related to Iraq. As one of only 23 Senators to vote against one of those – the 2002 Iraq War authorization – it is long overdue that we meet our responsibility on this most solemn Congressional responsibility.”

Sen. Durbin’s office says in 2021, Durbin introduced the Accountability for Endless Wars Act of 2021—to terminate authorizations for AUMFs and declarations of war no later than 10 years after the enactment of such authorizations or declarations. Sen. Durbin’s office says he will reintroduce the legislation in this Congress later this month.

Senator Todd Young

A news release says Senator Todd Young applauded Senate passage of bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars.

Sen. Young released the following statement:

“This is an important moment for the Senate and our nation. Passage of this bill with strong bipartisan support takes us a step closer to restoring the proper role of Congress in authorizing military force and affirmatively stating when conflicts are over. A broad and diverse coalition in the House supports this legislation, and I am hopeful the bill will receive prompt consideration… I’ve long believed that Congress should reassert our constitutional role in decisions as solemn as whether and when to send our nation’s servicemembers into harm’s way, which is why I’ve pushed to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force against Iraq since I became a senator in 2013… Passing this bill is an important step to prevent any president from abusing these AUMFs, reaffirm our partnership with the Iraqi government, and pay tribute to the servicemembers who served in Iraq and their families… I urge the House to pass our bill and get it to the President’s desk to be signed into law.”