Lost pet? Don’t fall for these scams, BBB says

NATIONAL (WEHT) – If you have recently posted a lost pet online, keep an eye out for scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), people who post too much about their lost pet online could become targets for people who hope to make money off their loss. As for how you can tell the difference between a scammer and someone who has genuinely found your pet, the BBB gives the following tips:

Limit the information in your social posts. If you post on Facebook or other social media, omit information about unique physical attributes. This can help you verify if someone really found your pet.

Watch for spoofed numbers. If you get a call from someone claiming to have your pet, ask them for a phone number where you can call them back. Scammers often spoof phone numbers, so they appear to be calling from somewhere else.

Ask for a photo. If a caller claims to have your pet in their possession, ask them to send a current picture. If the “finder” gets defensive or makes a lot of excuses, it’s a red flag.

Never wire money or use a prepaid debit card to pay anyone you don’t know. This is the same as sending cash.

Microchip and/or ID tag your pet. Consider having your veterinarian microchip your pet, and make sure they always wear a collar and ID tag. Newer ID tags with GPS trackers can be purchased, to find your pet’s location.

Call the police if your pet was stolen, or if you see that someone else is trying to sell your pet online.

To learn more about scams, go to BBB Scam Tips. To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.