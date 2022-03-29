WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – On March 29, U.S. Senator and physician Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that the Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022 had been signed into law by President Joe Biden. This designates lynching as a federal hate crime, and Dr. Paul is celebrating, says a release from his press office.

“I’m pleased to have worked with Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott to strengthen the language of this bill, which will ensure that federal law will define lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is,” said Dr. Paul. “I’m glad to have cosponsored this bipartisan effort, and I applaud Congress for quickly passing this important legislation, which now designates lynching as a federal hate crime.”

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act can be found here.