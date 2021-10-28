Magnussen recalls 5-drawer chests over tip-over and entrapment hazards

(WEHT) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of the Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests. The CPSC says that the recalled chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards. That add that those hazards can result in death or serious injuries to children.
Approximately 2,520 of the recalled chests have been sold in Canada.
If affected by the recall, you can call Magnussen Home toll-free at 1-833-748-0210 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Two other options would be to email them at recall@magnussen.com, or by accessing online at https://www.magnussen.com/Recall.