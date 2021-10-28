Magnussen recalls 5-drawer chests over tip-over and entrapment hazards

(WEHT) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of the Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests. The CPSC says that the recalled chests are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards. That add that those hazards can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Recalled Magnussen Home 5-Drawer Chest Date Code Label

Approximately 2,520 of the recalled chests have been sold in Canada.

If affected by the recall, you can call Magnussen Home toll-free at 1-833-748-0210 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Two other options would be to email them at recall@magnussen.com, or by accessing online at https://www.magnussen.com/Recall.