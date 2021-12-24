Ice and snowstorms make holiday travel difficult

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Millions are trying to beat the weather to get home for the holiday weekend.

In the West, an avalanche warning is out for Sierra Nevada, where up to seven feet of snow is predicted through Sunday. Travelers lined up to buy snow chains before making their way up the mountains, and accidents are piling up. One driver spent more than an hour and half in her car, stuck on the highway.

More crashes have happened in the Midwest, with freezing rain and icy roads. In Wisconsin, the weather conditions lead to a pileup that included about forty cars and twenty semi trucks.