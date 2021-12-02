Man with gun prompts police response outside United Nations in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN – A man armed with a gun seen pacing outside the United Nations Thursday has promoted a large police response and caused massive traffic delays in Midtown.

Police vehicles and officers were seen near East 42nd Street and First Avenue, outside the UN. The livestream at the top of this story shows the response.

#BREAKING man armed with rifle in standoff with NYPD in front of the United Nations right now. Images from @CitizenApp appear to show the suspect pacing near the front entrance. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/L1yOI8NWL8 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) December 2, 2021

The armed man was seen walking back and forth in front of flags outside the UN as at least one helicopter flew overhead, videos in the Citizen app showed.

An armed man is seen pacing outside the United Nations on Dec. 2, 2021. (Citizen app)

Police are seen responding as a man stands outside the United Nations with a gun on Dec. 2, 2021. (Citizen app)

Man with gun reported outside United Nations on Dec. 2, 2021. (PIX11 News)

Police respond to reports of a man with a gun outside the United Nations on Dec. 2, 2021. (PIX11 roofcam)

UN staff are sheltering in place, according to a journalist who works for the United Nations.

People should avoid the area, and traffic has backed up along the FDR Drive, according to the NYPD.

Traffic is (understandably) moving pretty slowly heading down 2nd Ave toward the UN. All you hear are sirens and horns. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/UkoyIEdRiN — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) December 2, 2021

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/psdzGyGzKW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.