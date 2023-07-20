HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Daniel Cameron of Kentucky and Todd Rokita of Indiana along with 17 other state AGs signed a letter saying that government officials should have access to women’s private medical records to evaluate whether someone has obtained an abortion out of state.

Abortion rights advocates say the letter is a “disgusting overreach” designed to “scare and intimidate.” Current federal medical privacy rules allow private information to be shared with law enforcement and government agencies for investigating possible violations of state laws or for the protection of public health.

A proposed change by the Biden Administration would shield patients’ information, even from law enforcement, when it relates to reproductive health care in states where abortion is legal.