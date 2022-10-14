(KTLA) — Mark Wahlberg has traded the Golden State for the Silver State.

In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor and businessman opened up about moving his family to Nevada to give his kids “a better life.”

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is married to model Rhea Durham, and the couple has four children.

Last spring, the Wahlbergs put their 12-bedroom, 20-bath Beverly Park estate on the market for $87.5 million.

The Boston native said he’s excited to give his kids a fresh start, adding that there is “lots of opportunity” in Nevada.