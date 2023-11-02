(The Hill) — Mary Trump, the niece of former President Trump, said she thinks Ivanka Trump will throw her father “under the bus” when she testifies in the fraud trial underway in New York.

Mary Trump, host of “The Mary Trump Show” podcast and a very outspoken critic of her uncle, previewed the trial with reporter Molly Jong-Fast in a video exclusive to her newsletter subscribers.

Brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testified in the New York fraud trial this week. Both are parties in the lawsuit brought forth by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who claims the family’s business falsely inflated and deflated the value of its assets to receive lower taxes and better insurance coverage.

Ivanka Trump was once a party in the lawsuit, but a New York appeals court in June dismissed her from the case. Her lawyers argued that the attorney general’s office did not have the jurisdiction to force her to testify, but Judge Arthur Engoron ruled she would have to. Her attorneys have appealed that ruling.

According to Mediaite, Mary Trump said she thinks Donald Trump Jr. is the “least equipped to do this.”

“They’re going to have to walk a very thin line between obfuscating in a way that’s not perjury and appeasing their father’s ego so that he doesn’t throw them under the bus when he testifies, which of course he’s going to do no matter what they do,” Mary Trump said.

Mary Trump and co-host Jong-Fast both agreed they think Ivanka will “tell the truth and throw him under the bus.”

The pair said they think since Ivanka Trump is “legitimately wealthy,” unlike the other Trump siblings, and doesn’t need to rely on her father, she does not need to hold her tongue in court.