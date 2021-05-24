MasterBrand Cabinets announce hiring event

INDIANA (WEHT) – MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. will be holding a national hiring day at their manufacturing facilities on June 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. MasterBrand says they will seek to hire team members to fill part-time and full-time positions at the event.

“As we continue to respond to our consumer and customer demand, we are looking for dependable individuals who would like to have career growth opportunities”, says Lynn Wagner, Sr. Director-Human Resources.

Interested candidates are asked to apply online prior to visiting the event.