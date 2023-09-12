HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday the U.S. House will open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

For months, two committees – the House Oversight Committee chaired by Kentucky Congressman James Comer, and the Judiciary Committee – have been looking into the Biden family’s business dealings, alleging the president benefitted from those activities. None of the evidence – so far – has shown that to be true.

Journalist Mychael Schnell, who is covering this development for The Hill, joined us.

