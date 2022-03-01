WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks on President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Senator McConnell said the American people have a lot of questions they’d like President Biden to answer, including questions on inflation, violent crime and the withdraw from Afghanistan. McConnell also warned that if Biden’s Administration does not correct its course, the American people may correct course for them during the upcoming election this year.

President Biden is scheduled to deliver his remarks on Tuesday night.