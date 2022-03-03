WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday regarding his meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Senator McConnell said he had a good conversation with the Supreme Court nominee, but he says the vigorous approval system must move forward fairly to ensure Judge Jackson is the right fit for the nations high court.

“She’s clearly a sharp lawyer with an impressive resume,” said Senator McConnell. “But when it comes to the Supreme Court, a core qualification is judicial philosophy. Our citizens need Justices who treat all parties fairly, apply our laws and Constitution as written, and leave legislating to Congress.”

Questioning of Judge Jackson will begin on March 22, and hearings are expected to last two days.