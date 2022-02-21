LEXINGTON, Ky (WEHT) – It turns out that Medina Spirit did not win the race on May 1, 2021.

According to two rulings from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Medina Spirit was disqualified from the May 1, 2021 race at Churchill Downs and all “purse money” is forfeited. The commission also suspended Baffert from March 8 through June 5 of this year and ordered him to pay a $750 fine in addition to the two year suspension of any Baffert trained horses racing at Churchill Downs.

Because Medina Spirit was disqualified, this means Mandaloun was the true first place winner of the race. Medina Spirit was allegedly on steroids, which jeopardized the win for the horse and could result in discipline for the trainer.

Medina Spirit died in early December after suffering a heart attack. Officials were not able to determine a definite cause of death.