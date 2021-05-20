Meijer offers $10 incentive to customers for completion of COVID-19 vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WEHT) – To encourage eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Meijer announced that it will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store. The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider.

Customers will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. Customers who already received their vaccine can visit a Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive a coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we’re not done yet. We’re hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance.”

Meijer also said that limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis. Appointments can be registered online here.