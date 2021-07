(WEHT) – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has officially picked five representatives to join the panel to investigate the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Among those picked is Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, he will serve as the top Republican on the panel. McCarthy also chose Illinois’ Rodney Davis, Ohio’s Jim Jordan, North Dakota’s Kelly Armstrong and Representative Troy Nehls from Texas.

The members still need to be approved by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.