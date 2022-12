HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it can also be the most depressing.

Many people struggle mentally during the holiday season. Shelley Kirk spoke with Mental Health Advocate Emily Reidford with Easterseals to ask why the holiday period can be so hard and what we should look out for in friends and family.

You can view their full interview in the video player above.

If you or someone you love is having a mental crisis, call 988 at anytime.