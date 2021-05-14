Metro Police personnel disciplined following botched Edgehill search warrant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced disciplinary action for three decommissioned officers involved in a search warrant mistakenly carried out at an Edgehill apartment.

The three officers were carrying out a search warrant that involved a 16-year-old being investigated in a property crimes case. When police carried out the search warrant, they didn’t know is that another family had moved into the apartment.

On Friday, Chief Drake announced Lieutenant Harrison Dooley was demoted to sergeant and will be suspended 10 days without pay. Sergeant Jeff Brown will be suspended for 30 days without pay and could be demoted to an officer if he violates policy during the next five years. Finally, Officer Michael Richardson will be suspended for 20 days without pay.

“The discipline given to the three is significant, as were the missteps in the preparation and execution of this search warrant,” Chief Drake said. “All three admitted to violating our policies and procedures and are being held accountable.”

Chief Drake ordered a full Office of Professional Accountability Investigation and the decommissioning of Dooley, Brown and Richardson the following day. He also directed that a search warrant refresher training take place for MNPD investigative components.