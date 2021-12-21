Missouri meets medical marijuana milestone

MISSOURI — Barely a year after medical marijuana went on sale in Missouri, the industry has reached a big milestone.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services reports sales have passed the $200 million mark. Official sales kicked off 14 months ago.

To date, more than 158,000 patients are approved to buy medical marijuana, and another 3200 caregivers.

The statewide ballot approving the medical use of marijuana was approved in 2018, including those with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and 20 other qualifying conditions.