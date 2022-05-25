(WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday regarding the murders in Uvalde, Texas.

Our country is sickened and outraged by the senseless evil that struck Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday.

According to early reports from authorities, it appears that a deranged young man tried to murder his own grandmother, then crashed his car, and then ran into an elementary school and began killing.

At least 19 young children and two teachers were murdered for no apparent reason at all.

These innocent kids were simply going to school. They had put on backpacks, said goodbye to their parents, and headed off for another day of learning and friendship. There were only two days left before summer break.

And because of this maniac, at least 19 of those kids never made it home.

One of the victims was a 10-year-old girl whose father described her as ‘full of life, a jokester, always smiling.’ A 10-year-old boy who loved sports and art had just received his honor roll certificate a few hours earlier. His mother says he was thrilled about moving up into middle school next year.

It is literally sickening to consider the innocent young lives that were stolen by this pointless, senseless brutality. To consider the parents and families who sat waiting at the Civic Center — waiting to either be reunited with their son or daughter, or to learn they never would be.

The investigation is still underway.

The authorities will continue to learn exactly what happened and how.

We are also praying for the Border Patrol officer who, according to reports, was wounded after he responded to the scene. And for all the law enforcement, paramedics, and first responders whose dedication yesterday saved lives.

Most of all, the entire nation’s hearts are broken for the victims and their families. Words simply fail.

Yesterday the Uvalde school superintendent said, ‘We’re a small community and we will need your prayers to get us through this.’

We pray fervently that in the midst of this nightmare of grief, our Heavenly Father will make manifest to these families his promise in Psalm 34 — that ‘the Lord is near to the brokenhearted.’

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell