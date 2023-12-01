HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, died at the age of 93.

While reactions continue to come in, Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement expressing his condolences.

The full statement reads: “Today, our nation mourns the passing of a towering figure in the history of American law. Raised on an Arizona cattle ranch miles from the nearest paved road, Sandra Day O’Connor seemed destined for blazing new trails, and wasted no time getting down to work. She arrived at Stanford at 16 and left six years later having met the love of her life, John, with an honors law degree in tow. From her election as the first female Majority Leader in the history of American legislatures to her confirmation as the first female Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor led with a brilliance and conviction that disarmed resistance. Her vote on the court frequently determined the majority in landmark cases, and the legacy of her role in landmark decisions reviving federalism during her first several terms on the Court continues to resound in Constitutional jurisprudence. Elaine and I send our deepest condolences to Justice O’Connor’s sons, Scott, Brian, and Jay, to her grandchildren, and to the entire O’Connor family at this difficult time.”

O’Connor passed from “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s and a respiratory illness,” the court announced in a statement.