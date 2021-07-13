MLB legend Bernie Williams raising awareness of rare lung disease in honor of late father

DENVER (KDVR) — Former New York Yankees great Bernie Williams won four World Championships on the field. Off the field in retirement, he continues to make an impact.

In partnership with MLB as part of the Breathless campaign with Boehringer Ingelheim, Williams spent All-Star weekend at Play Ball Park to raise awareness of the rare and fatal lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

William’s dad, Bernabé, passed away from the disease in 2001. About 50,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with IPF each year.

“I think we are doing something positive,” Williams said, as All-Star Week continued in Denver. “IPF is something that touched my life in a very profound and personal way.”

