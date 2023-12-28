ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — News outlets in the Dominican Republic are reporting that police have searched two homes associated with Tampa Bay Rays baseball player Wander Franco.

According to local news outlet Listin Diario, authorities are looking for the shortstop due to an ongoing investigation concerning his alleged relationship with a minor.

The report said a division that specializes in minors and gender violence is investigating the alleged relationship and wants to question Franco.

Police reportedly searched Franco’s home and his mother’s home in the Dominican Republic this week. However, the baseball player wasn’t located at either residence.

“This kind of just puts the icing on the cake and makes him look more horrible,” said David Hush, a Tampa Bay Rays fan.

Authorities summoned Franco to appear for questioning Thursday morning.

“There’s more to this story, and it’s just terrible for not only Major League Baseball but for the Tampa Bay Rays,” said Peter Blake, a Tampa Bay Rays fan and sports talk show host.

The 22-year-old Franco was having an All-Star season before being sidelined in August, when authorities in the Dominican Republic began investigating claims that Franco had been in a relationship with a minor. MLB launched its own investigation, placing Franco on the restricted list on Aug. 14 before moving him to administrative leave on Aug. 22. That investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.