NATIONAL (WEHT) – An increase in serious and sometimes severe hepatitis cases are being reported among children.

Doctors at Riley’s Children Hospital in Indianapolis say while it’s common for kids to get hepatitis, it is not common for it to be so severe. They also tell us there isn’t a common thread between the cases, despite recent reports it may be linked to adenovirus – a common respiratory virus that mirrors the flu.

“There’s been a lot of interest in adenovirus, cause it had been found in several of the patients but what has been reported worldwide… Not every child has had adenovirus so in some cases there are some instances where we still don’t know exactly what the cause is. ” Dr. John Christenson, an IU Pediatric, says.

Doctors say parents should be on the lookout for symptoms for hepatitis. Those include the yellowing of skin, whiting of eyes, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms for adenovirus are similar to the flu.