More money in your pocket? Maybe soon!

NATIONAL (WEHT) – If anyone is hoping for a larger pay raise this year, they may be in luck.

The professional services firm, Willis Towers Watson, found in a survey that businesses plan to give larger salary hikes. The survey looked at around one-thousand companies, and was done between October and November of last year. It discovered, a little more than thirty percent of the businesses increased their initial pay projections from June. The companies originally planned to shell-out three percent raises, on average. But now, it’s up to three-point-four percent.

The increases affect everyone from executives to manual labor positions.