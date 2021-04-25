More Than Gourmet recalls beef and veal broth and stock due to possible contamination with hydraulic oil

WASHINGTON – More Than Gourmet, Inc., is recalling approximately 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products that may be contaminated with hydraulic oil.

The ready-to-eat broth and stock items were produced on March 1, 2021, April 7, 2021 and April 8, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz plastic squeeze bottle of KITCHEN ACCOMPLICE ORGANIC Beef BONE BROTH Concentrate and lot code MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613 & MFGA21098B5613 with Use by/Sell by date of 3/1/2023 & 4/8/2023.

16-oz. plastic cup of MORE THAN GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE and lot code MFGA21097A0205 with Use by/Sell by date of 4/7/2023.

The recalled products also have establishment number “27446” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products, but anyone who may have purchased these products should throw them away immediately or return them for a refund.