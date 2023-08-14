HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new report from insurance comparison website Insuranks has named the most popular national or state park in every state.

The website analyzed the Google search volume of 3,785 search phrases and terms related to the names of state and national parks in American over a three year period to determine the most popular parks. According to the study, Yellowstone National Park is the most popular park in the United States, followed by Grand Canyon National Park and Zion National Park.

In the Tri-State, Starved Rock State Park was the number one park in Illinois, and Turkey Run State Park was named the best park in Indiana. Kentucky had a national park for its number one park, with Mammoth Cave National Park taking the title.

For more information on the report, including a list of the best parks in each state, click here.