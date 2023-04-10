NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News grand jury has indicted the mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary in January.

Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

The Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office shared the grand jury’s indictment in a press release on Monday. No charges are expected to be brought against the 6-year-old, Gwynn said last month.

“Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues,” said Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn.

Gwynn also announced he’s petitioned the Newport News Circuit Court to empanel a special grand jury to investigate any security issues at Richneck that may have contributed to the shooting.

The child’s teacher, Abby Zwerner, survived the shooting and has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district, alleging gross negligence and reckless breach of duty against the school board and three former administrators at the school. The suit says they failed to protect Zwerner against the student despite multiple warnings.

This is breaking article and will be updated.