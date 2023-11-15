NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Deja Taylor is sentenced to 21 months in prison after appearing in court around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Taylor’s 6-year-old son shot his teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, using the mother’s gun.

Police say the boy fired one shot at Zwerner in her first-grade classroom. The bullet went through her hand and into her chest. She is still recovering from her injuries.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty to federal charges. She’s charged with using drugs while having a gun, and lying about her drug use when purchasing the weapon.

Court documents show police found marijuana in Taylor’s home after the shooting.

Through a plea agreement, Taylor was set to serve between 18 months to two years in federal prison.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to state charges of child neglect. She has a court hearing in December on the state charges.