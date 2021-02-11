5 dead, 30 taken to hospital after 70-vehicle pileup in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least five people are dead and multiple people are trapped in vehicles after a pileup on a Texas freeway involving up to 100 cars Thursday morning, officials said.

A police spokesman told NewsNation that 70 to 100 vehicles appear to be involved. First responders took about 30 people to hospitals after the crash near downtown Fort Worth, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky told the Star-Telegram newspaper. He said some of those people were critically injured.

Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura called the accident “massive” and said agencies were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident.

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Photo: Dallas Texas TV

Photo: Forth Worth Fire Department Twitter

Fort Worth fire officials tweeted that they are responding to the pileup and that multiple people were trapped. It’s unclear how many people are trapped.

Police previously issued a winter weather advisory for Tarrant County until Thursday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said light showers of freezing rain and sleet were expected throughout the morning.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.