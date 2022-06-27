There are almost no rules when it comes to constructing a mouthwatering plate of nachos.
As long you have chips and a dream, just about anything goes. (Yes, we know “totchos” and nacho fries exist, but this list applies to the traditional chip variety).
Ground beef with black olives? Sure. Chicken and jalapenos? If that’s what you’re into. Bacon and onions? Why not?
Love Food has compiled a list of the Tastiest Nachos in Each State. The winning selections feature flavor combinations that pay tribute to traditional Mexican flavors, as well as as some surprising toppings like radishes, crab, and kimchi.
At Arkansas’ The Fold restaurant, customers can add bison, chicken, chorizo, pork, shrimp or steak to make their perfect plate of nachos.
The nachos at The Tamale Place in Indiana are known for their size. “Be aware that the small size is actually a big portion,” writes Love Food.
Nacho Hippo in South Carolina offers eight different nacho platters, including the “!# (Bleep) Hole” that features jerk chicken and mango salsa.
Where you can find the tastiest nachos in your state:
- Alabama: El Barrio, Birmingham
- Alaska: Jack Sprat, Girdwood
- Arizona: Just Tacos and More, Phoenix
- Arkansas: The Fold, Little Rock
- California: Gus’s BBQ, South Pasadena
- Colorado: La Loteria Taqueria, Denver
- Connecticut: El Pollo Guapo, Hartford
- Delaware: Stitch House Brewery, Wilmington
- Florida: Kush by Stephens, Hialeah
- Georgia: Taco Cantina, Smyrna
- Hawaii: Shorefyre, Honolulu
- Idaho: The Matador, Boise
- Illinois: Broken Barrel Bar, Chicago
- Indiana: The Tamale Place, Indianapolis
- Iowa: Mullets, Des Moines
- Kansas: La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Overland Park
- Kentucky: Mussel and Burger Bar, Louisville
- Louisiana: The Rum House, New Orleans
- Maine: Taco Escobarr, Portland
- Maryland: The Outpost American Tavern, Baltimore
- Massachusetts: Orale Mexican Grill, Cambridge
- Michigan: Taqueria Mi Pueblo, Detroit
- Minnesota: Nacho’s Mexican Grill, Hopkins
- Mississippi: The Pig & Pint, Jackson
- Missouri: Mama Loca’s Cafe & Cantina, Ash Grove
- Montana: The Club Tavern & Grill, Bozeman
- Nebraska: Javi’s Tacos, Omaha
- Nevada: Nacho Daddy, Las Vegas
- New Hampshire: Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, Concord
- New Jersey: Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, Jersey City
- New Mexico: Casa Taco, Albuquerque
- New York: La Contenta, New York
- North Carolina: The Raleigh Times Bar, Raleigh
- North Dakota: Blarney Stone Pub, Bismarck
- Ohio: Copper & Flame, Cincinnati
- Oklahoma: Ted’s Tacos and Cantina, Oklahoma City
- Oregon: Papi Chulo’s, Portland
- Pennsylvania: Rosy’s Taco Bar, Philadelphia
- Rhode Island: Brick Alley Pub, Newport
- South Carolina: Nacho Hippo, Myrtle Beach
- South Dakota: McNally’s Irish Pub, Sioux Falls
- Tennessee: Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos, Memphis
- Texas: Vamonos, Austin
- Utah: Lake Effect, Salt Lake City
- Vermont: The Gryphon, Burlington
- Virginia: Peloton Station, Charlottesville
- Washington: Some Random Bar, Seattle
- West Virginia: Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, Charleston
- Wisconsin: San Pedro Café, Hudson
- Wyoming: Merry Piglets, Jackson