(WEHT) — On Thursday, NASA is launching the second commercial crew rotation to the International Space Station with commercial partner SpaceX.

Four astronauts will be on a six month mission and for five days, 11 astrounauts will be on board.

On Eyewitness News Daybreak, Astronaut Loral O’Hara joined Ron Rhodes to talk about the mission.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)