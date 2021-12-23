NASA discusses the launch of the James Webb Telescope

NATIONAL (WEHT) – On December 23 Meteorologist Ron Rhodes got the chance to speak with an exoplanet scientist from NASA about the launch of the James Webb Telescope.

The telescope is hailed as being the world’s largest space observatory. It is 21 feet in diameter and will be launched Christmas Day. The last time a telescope of this status was launched was back in 1990 with the Hubble Space Telescope. While the Hubble Space Telescope is designed to look at visible light, the Webb Telescope will be looking an infrared light.

The Hubble and Webb Telescopes are to be working together to discover the earliest stars and galaxies in the universe. Hubble can see back 13 billion years ago, Webb will look back a few hundred million years more. To view the launch, please go here. The launch will be live starting 7:20 a.m. EST/6:20 a.m. CST Christmas Day morning.