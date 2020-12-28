Metro Nashville Police Department releases body cam footage from Christmas Day explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WEHT) Metro Nashville PD shared body camera footage showing the moments before a bomb went off inside an RV on Christmas Day. One of the responding officers had been issued a body camera just days before.
(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)
