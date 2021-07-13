National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Investigators said 21-year-old Dylan Birdwell, intentionally, ran over a man early Saturday morning on Florence St.

Police said a fight broke out among several people including Birdwell and 39-year-old, Patrick Adams. Police say Adam left but then came back as Birdwell was leaving in his car.