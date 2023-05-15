HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A major rule change is coming to high school basketball across the nation starting next year.

Teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus”. This will eliminate the one-and one from high school basketball. The new rule will also set foul limits each quarter before awarding the bonus free throw.

The rule changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations Basketball Rules Committee during their annual meeting in Indianapolis.

Lindsey Atkinson, the NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee, talked about why the rule changes were made.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,”

Teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in a quarter. At that point, the team would shoot two free throws. The fouls will reset after each quarter.

You can find a full list of rule changes on the National Federation of State High School Associations website at the link above.