It looks like another price increase is on the way for Netflix subscribers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the streaming service will hike prices months after the Hollywood actors strike draws to a conclusion.

The increase would involve several global markets, starting with the U.S. and Canada. The report did not place an amount on the reported increase, which would affect Netflix’s ad-free tier.

The streaming company instituted increases just last year, boosting the price of the standard ad-free tier to $15.49 a month and raising the premium tier to $19.99. The company introduced an ad-supported plan for $6.99 a month and eliminated its basic plan, which cost $9.99 a month.

Netflix also wound down its DVD-by-mail rental business last month.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike on July 14. It followed a strike from the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA). The WGA reached a resolution of its strike last week; part of the negotiations surrounded residual compensation for streaming shows.

Price increases among streaming services have been commonplace in the last year. Disney+ and Hulu both hiked subscription prices in 2022. Peacock, Paramount+ and Max all announced price increases earlier this year.