NATIONAL (WEHT) – It is estimated that there are 34 million adults who are current cigarette smokers, and more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease, according to Glenn Silver, Partner National Media Relations Specialist.

Silver says that Dr. Hubert Reyes at MediSphere Medical Research Center, LLC is participating in a study that is evaluating the safety and efficacy of cytisinicline, an investigational drug for daily cigarette smokers who failed at least one previous attempt to stop smoking with or without therapeutic support.

According to Silver, cytisinicline is a naturally derived investigational treatment being evaluated in the U.S. that is believed to aid in smoking cessation. Cytisinicline is structurally like nicotine and works by binding to the nicotine receptor in the brain, says Silver.

For more information on cytisinicline, please go here. To look at this study, visit this website.